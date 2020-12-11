An Indian American lawyer in Southern California has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal among the publication’s “Leaders in Law.”
Nikita Patel, a general counsel at Fashionphile, was recognized by the business journal as a Rising Star honoree. Patel has been a general counsel at Fashionphile since April.
After graduating from Northwestern University law school and working as an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Patel took on her current role as the COVID-19 pandemic began to flood the U.S.
The publication notes that, through this challenging period. Patel has shown a natural ease in tackling novel and complex issues while maintaining focus on Fashionphile’s growth.
Prior to her time at Fashionphile, she practiced corporate law at two of the country’s more prestigious law firms and has led a number of debt finance and mergers and acquisition transactions for public companies and private equity firms, the journal notes.
Because she was an industry agnostic, she was no stranger to pivoting between companies, learning their business and identifying legal risk, it said.
As the first in-house attorney at Fashionphile, she has brought the same know-how she incorporated while at two of the country’s most prestigious law firms. She worked tirelessly to understand Fashionphile’s business, identify areas of exposure and strategize solutions, the profile of Patel notes.
She quickly dove into building forms, policies and protocols that were tailored to the company’s unique business and workforce, it said.
She also led the company in navigating COVID-related matters such as employee privacy, return to work guidelines, CARES Act and general safety and best practices.
In response to COVID, Patel assisted Fashionphile in launching the “White Glove Pickup” service where Fashionphile employees do at-home pick-ups from suppliers, the report notes.
The UCLA graduate also stepped in and led the Fashionphile’s $38.5 million Series B funding round with NewSpring Growth. Patel is a valued member of the company’s executive management team and with “undoubtedly” strengthen its growth trajectory, the business journal said.
