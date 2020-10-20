An unprecedented number of Indian Americans are running for office throughout the U.S., including in Southern California where Anshul Garg is seeking a seat on the city council in Irvine, California.
Running as an Independent, Garg, a longtime Irvine resident who came to the U.S. in 1998, has 28 years of working experience in the area, mostly in the banking, IT and financial industries, with his longest tenure of experience in IT, wearing multiple hats in developing departments and building successful teams for a now $30 million software product company.
In 2018, Garg and his wife founded a Montessori Day Care to help working parents within the community.
“I help individuals and families to know about the financial security for retirement,” Garg explained in an email to India-West. “For last few years I have volunteered with Irvine Mandir (10+ years), CERT – Community Emergency Response Team,
CPA – Community Police Academy, Lakeview Senior Center – as driver for the elder people,” he added.
Garg says he is committed to being transparent on all fronts, including keeping Irvine safe by supporting the city’s law enforcement; and helping local businesses, which he considers the backbone of a strong city.
Much like the rest of the globe, Irvine was unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. Garg promises to get the city better prepared for a disaster.
Additionally, he says he will continue to strive to keep the standard of education, and he will work with the city to resolve increasing traffic congestion.
Garg says he is a “Feet on the ground, roll-up sleeves, getting the shoes dirty kind of personality; never afraid of saying ‘No’ or learning new things; a good listener to deliver the accurate results; and capable of identifying grass root issues.”
More information about Garg’s candidacy can be found on www.AnshulGarg.org.
