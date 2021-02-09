A husband and wife team in Southern California has established a rapid testing option for COVID-19 to help the millions of people in the area get tested for the virus that has ravaged the country for nearly a year.
Harleen Grewal contracted the virus and realized that she, as well as the 1 million-plus people in the Los Angeles area who have been diagnosed with it, don’t have a great way to get tested.
She told India-West that, after she contracted the virus, she “found it very hard to obtain a rapid test with instant results.”
So, on Jan. 19, Grewal, a board-certified pediatric dentist, and her husband Dr. Yuvraj Grewal, a board-certified neurologist who works at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, knew they could be of help to the community and started their venture, SCVRapidTest.com.
People are missing work, chances to meet with loved ones and just the ability to get on with their lives because they’re in fear of not knowing whether they had a virus that’s been wreaking havoc around the world, she said.
The recent numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses countywide continue to alarm L.A. County Public Health officials, with the available ICU capacity still at 0 percent for the region and more than 10,000 new cases identified daily, according to the report.
To date, Harleen Grewal says that they have helped about 150 people in the community get their rapid tests in the short time they’ve been operating.
“They community appreciates the service,” Grewal said. “They like the fact that we go to their home or place of business, perform the test and give the results in 15 minutes on the spot, and that makes the process of getting a test done much easier and convenient for them.”
The website allows Santa Clarita Valley residents to schedule a test between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with Grewal able to bring her mobile testing unit, as well as a medical professional to administer the test, to the home or office, for a $150 fee.
The best part for many is the convenience, Grewal told India-West, because it only takes about 15 minutes to get the result.
“If you don’t know right away or not, you could be going out in the community and risking the health of others,” Yuvraj Grewal said in a Signal report. “I think the rapid testing is really important and, surprisingly, there aren’t really that many options right now for rapid testing.”
While right now the fastest way to sign up is online at SCVRapidTest.com, the husband-and-wife team are also opening Mind-Body Infusion Center in Skyline Ranch very soon, where they plan to offer tests, as well as a number of holistic remedies, the publication noted.
Harleen Grewal said that, if they need to, they will expand beyond the area they are currently covering.
By spring, the pair also expect to have Skyline Smiles, Grewal’s dentistry practice, up and running next door to their wellness center, also on La Madrid Drive in the Skyline Ranch Plaza.
“If we don’t have a plan of action, we’re not going to be able to go do anything,” she told the publication, sharing the frustration she’s heard so many express over potential virus concerns, and her motivation for starting this effort.
“If I can help someone, I really want to do it. This is the time,” she said in a report.
Harleen Grewal brings her years of experienceto her practice, Skyline Smiles, in Santa Clarita.
The practice boasts a skilled team that comprises of dedicated individuals who are kind, friendly and caring.
Harleen Grewal completed her dental education at the University of Southern California, where she was recognized on the dean’s list. She completed her residency and received her specialty certificate in pediatric dentistry from Lutheran Medical Center in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
She has volunteered at the USC Mobile Clinic during her time in Los Angeles and helped provide children with free oral health services through the ADA Foundation program known as Give Kids A Smile.
She is also a part of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.
Yuvraj Grewal draws on his expertise and training to offer evidence-based, state-of-the-art medicine to serve each patient based on their unique diagnosis.
He earned his medical degree in Portsmouth, Dominica, at Ross University School of Medicine, now located in Bridgetown, Barbados.
He pursued medical training in the United States, completing an internship at United Health Services in Johnson City, New York.
Grewal then relocated to Tucson, Arizona, for neurology training at the University of Arizona. While there, he served as chief resident. He later completed a fellowship in the subspecialty of clinical neurophysiology, with an emphasis on epilepsy and nerve conduction studies.
Currently Grewal uses his extensive training to provide care to patients experiencing dementia, strokes, migraines, headaches, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions.
He maintains memberships in the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine.
