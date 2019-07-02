The Norwalk, Calif.-based Cerritos College announced June 27 that Indian American donors Bhupesh and Kumud Parikh have established the $125,000 Kumud Parikh Family Endowed Scholarship for its students. The Parikh family also pledged to raise $25,000 for additional scholarships, totaling $150,000 toward student success, it said.
The Parikh family has a long history of philanthropy in higher education, community colleges and four-year institutions in the U.S., the college said.
“After having the opportunity to spend some time with the Parikhs, I am humbled by their generosity and their love for the United States of America and the opportunities this country has afforded them,” said Dr. Jose Fierro, president/superintendent of Cerritos College. “Their generous gift is a testament of their commitment to open the doors for higher education to everyone in our community.”
“It just feels right to support Cerritos College and its students. The campus is beautiful and open to the community. Most importantly, it provides a high-quality education for students, many of whom are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Bhupesh Parikh. “If we give to the small community colleges where we live and work, and where we make money, that is beneficial. It is our way of saying thank you to America.”
Bhupesh Parikh immigrated to the U.S. in 1960 from Kadi, India. He earned his M.S. in structural engineering from the University of Southern California in 1964 and began a successful commercial real estate development practice, Pari Enterprises, in Glendale, Calif. He is the founding trustee of the Shreeji Temple, located in Southern California, and two local banks. The Jain Center of Southern California recognized him for his outstanding contribution in the construction of the Jain Bhavan in 1988.
Kumud is a well-known Gujarati author who has published three short-story collections.
“The Cerritos College Foundation is honored to accept the generous endowment from the Parikh family,” said Clara Potes-Fellow, the foundation’s interim executive director. “Their gift makes it possible for Cerritos College students to receive scholarships for years to come and adds to the foundation’s Finish Great campaign to raise a scholarship endowment of $8 million.”
The Kumud Parikh Family Endowed Scholarship is currently receiving gifts from friends and family. Interested donors can contact Monica Lee Copeland, development officer, at mcopeland@cerritos.edu.
“We have many ways for the community to make an investment in our students as the Parikhs have done. We invite interested parties to take a tour of the campus and explore the possibilities,” said Copeland.
