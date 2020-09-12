From working as a lead on the team who performed Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s first stem cell transplant in a sickle cell disease patient, to helping mold a program that can absorb hundreds of sickle cell and hemophilia patients, Dr. Akshat Jain is striving to provide comprehensive, life-changing care for children suffering from sickle cell disease and hemophilia in the Inland Empire and beyond.
A university report said that the Indian American doctor, originally from Jaipur, India, as a pediatric physician specializing in hematologic disorders at Children’s Hospital, is passionate about the large, diverse patient population in San Bernardino County of California.
The doctor trained in India, Mauritius, Africa, and completed his specialty training in New York.
Jain was invited to Children’s Hospital in 2017 to create a program to help hemophilia in the Inland Empire, where no programs existed to treat the disease across 25 percent of California’s land mass, the report said.
“We have a sizable patient population, and Children’s Hospital is it when it comes to diseases and conditions like hemophilia and sickle cell disease — life-threatening conditions,” Jain notes in the report.
Since establishing the program, Jain says the team has established care with more than 300 sickle cell families and more than 120 hemophilia patients — more patients than in some of the largest programs on the West Coast, the report said.
For his work both nationally and internationally, Jain was selected as the 2020 Presidential Young Physician of the Year by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, it said.
Jain cares immensely for his patients and their families, understanding the struggles families face when their child is suffering from these diseases — struggles including lengthy travel, juggling of finances, difficulty with schooling, extreme physical exhaustion and mental discouragement from the long-term battle, according to the university.
Through the program at Children’s Hospital, Jain and his team empower and encourage the families. Along with quality care, they offer non-traditional services such as individualized patient treatment plans called “roadmaps.”
If a child needs emergent help, instead of sorting through hundreds of charts, first responders can quickly access the patient roadmaps and follow step-by-step instructions needed for that child’s specific condition, providing timely, life-saving care, it said.
“If a sickle cell or hemophilia patient is in distress, their lives can end in a matter of minutes,” Jain added in the report. “We provide this roadmap so precious seconds are not wasted.”
He and his team are now working with a new group of sickle cell patients who are eligible for stem cell transplant. The life-changing and often life-saving transplants began in late 2019.
The program is even working to offer curative gene therapy for sickle cell and hemophilia patients with support from Children’s Hospital. Jain is hopeful about the future of the program and excited for the life transformation it could provide for hundreds of kids.
“While there are challenges in any comprehensive program, I know when doctors and their teams have a passion for what they’re doing and when there is intent and resources to provide quality services for all patients, things fall in line,” Jain noted. “Children’s Hospital is thrilled to be providing these incredible services for current and future patients.”
Jain is the recipient of the 2015 New York City Top Civilian award and more recently chosen as the Top Doctor 2020 award in his specialty of Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation for his original contributions to the science of stem cell therapy and red blood cell disorders in humans.
He is adviser to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Cancer Society Global Taskforce on Pediatric Cancers, and adviser to the World Health Organization-Southeast Asia for Maternal and Child Health Initiatives.
An experienced researcher, Jain serves as a reviewer for several well-known journals, has been a past editor of AAPI Journal, and is an editorial board member for the International Journal of Hematology Research. He has authored numerous articles in peer reviewed journals and presented his research at scientific meetings worldwide.
Jain has practiced clinical medicine for over 15 years in over three continents and runs his nonprofit Prarabdha, still based out of New York City, to assist developing countries by sending medical supplies and health share public health programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.