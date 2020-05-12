LOS ANGELES – Restaurants and small businesses around the world have reported significant losses as the insidious Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage on and change our way of life, and Indian American eateries in Southern California are no exception. Customers who viewed restaurants as a place to gather over meals and looked forward to dining in are now afraid to enter. The deserted restaurants face a highly uncertain future.
With Angelenos sheltering in place since early March 2020, Indian restaurants, like other small businesses with narrow profit margins, have been forced to close or reinvent their business model almost overnight. Restaurants that have adjusted to this abrupt reversal have made numerous changes to accommodate the demands for public safety while attempting to minimize their own losses.
In the age of corona, the most significant shift has been from dining in to 100 percent takeaway. This change occurred in mid-March when restaurants were ordered to remain open only for takeaways to limit social contact.
Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, takeout and delivery represented a small percentage of business. For instance, at Culver City’s Mayura, reportedly only 25 percent of customers requested takeout or delivery, and 75 percent usually dined in. Now, however, restaurants like Radhika’s in South Pasadena participate in curbside pickup and also accept credit card payments over the phone in order to eliminate any physical contact.
With takeout as the only option today, Indian restaurants are entirely dependent on digital technology and efficient online platforms for delivery. With the help of apps, food is delivered but the customer is deprived of the ambiance, hospitality, and the pleasurable experience that table service has to offer.
Restaurants have also implemented measures to protect employees by providing them with personal protective equipment. Employers have been directed to equip their workers either with face masks or with the funds to buy masks or make their own. They are also required to provide gloves and hand sanitizers for employee use, and to maintain higher sanitation standards that include disinfecting surfaces more frequently. All these obligations have resulted in increased expenses for the restaurant.
These adjustments for public safety have come at an economic cost for employees. With the mandate of prohibiting dining in, many employers are left with no choice but to furlough their employees. Others have absorbed some of the costs of retaining their employees in a struggling market.
Mahan in Monrovia gives financial support to employees who are laid off and also encourages them to have their meals at the restaurant. Mayura’s owner told India-West she is “keeping the restaurant open only because she doesn’t want her employees to suffer.” She added, “Whatever we do I have to give them their salary. They are completely dependent on us.”
While restaurants try to accommodate the demands for public safety, they also have to contend with their own struggles. Since the onset of the crisis, the disruption of certain supply lines both here and in India has made it difficult for restaurant owners to obtain regional Indian groceries.
The owner of Cerritos’ Ambala Dhaba complained that he has had to stand in line for three to four hours for a bag of sugar. Karan of Radhika’s in South Pasadena reported that rice and beans were unavailable for more than a week. Despite these difficulties, some restaurants have been able to stretch their inventory of supplies because of the decrease in customer demand.
In India, the food supply chain has been hobbled by the lockdown. As the Wall Street Journal reported on April 8, there is a shortage of labor essential for harvesting and delivering food because workers are afraid to go out even though those in essential industries are allowed to operate despite the “bandh” or lockdown.
Notwithstanding their desperate efforts to reduce losses, restaurants are experiencing significant financial setbacks. While Mayura is able to cover weekend expenses, they barely break even on weekdays. New Aashiana in Diamond Bar reports almost a 90 percent reduction in monthly sales.
Owners are increasingly drawing upon their personal savings to stay afloat. This may ease short term losses but it is not sustainable long term. Out of the six restaurants, only Mayura had received some government relief from the initial $342 billion approved by Congress. These funds, which were part of the Paycheck Protection Program, allowed Mayura to cover one month’s payroll. The other restaurants are still waiting to hear. Since Congress now has approved an additional $310 billion in loans for small businesses, the restaurants are hopeful.
Although Governor Gavin Newsom earlier committed to lifting some restrictions on May 15, Los Angeles County continues to have the highest toll in California with more than 1,200 deaths. At the time, he described the move as a “dimmer,” and not a “light switch” or a return to our usual normal. Recently he announced that California will shortly be entering stage 2 of the four-stage reopening plan, however, restaurants are not authorized to reopen.
Owners plan to continue delivery and takeout at least for the next few months, perhaps longer. They also expect to maintain sanitary standards and continue to provide PPE for their employees. The owner of Mahan fears that if these restrictions remain in place indefinitely, then the social atmosphere will be compromised. “When you go to a restaurant you expect to be treated with respect and have good, friendly conversations,” he told India-West. “The last thing you want is someone talking to you while wearing hand gloves and a face mask, especially in a family dine in restaurant.”
For now, the indications are that it might take a while for restaurants to reemerge as popular dine-in destinations. Going forward, some restaurants also anticipate an increased interest in organic and nutrient rich food. As the owner of Glendale’s All India Café commented, “People will be more interested in what is going into the food, they want to make their immune system stronger.” Radhika’s shares this perception and plans to introduce a new vegan menu.
Despite the changes triggered by the pandemic, thankfully many restaurants are still in a position to provide local patrons with comfort food to help them get through this uncertain, self-isolating period. Working in partnership with their loyal customers and the local community has created an even stronger bond during these difficult times.
Some owners believe that the changing times have brought about a change of heart. “People walking by on the street that I have not seen before will come in and put in an order, I think just to help the business. They want us to stay part of the community,” the owner of Mahan said.
