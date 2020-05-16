Over 50 million students in America alone are experiencing interruptions in their education due to the COVID-19 crisis. For many, distance learning and the support provided by teachers is not enough to learn and understand the material, a problem prevalent in all grade levels. In recognition of this need for individualized support, Southern California Indian American teen Shree Reddy founded GoToTutors, a free 1-on-1 online tutoring service designed to support K-12 students through their educational pursuits.
GoToTutors, according to a press release, operates through their website, gototutors.org, which matches K-12 students with qualified high school and college volunteers, who are experts in their own subjects, and have a passion for serving their community. Sessions are conducted through 45 minute 1-on-1 Zoom calls between the tutor and the student, with the timing adjusted according to the subject material and age of the student. GoToTutors has tutored a number of diverse students in a variety of subject materials.
"Whether for standardized test prep or multiplication tables, GoToTutors is committed to providing a seamless educational experience for any and all willing to learn," Reddy stated in the press release. "The connections fostered between students and tutors in this time is crucial to the journey of rebuilding our communities, and overcoming adversity together."
Readers can connect with GoToTutors through gototutors.org, and through Facebook and Instagram - @gototutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.