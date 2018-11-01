On Oct. 14, a fundraiser event was organized by Indian Americans at the Sanatan Dharma Temple in Norwalk, Calif., to help the survivors of the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami.
The event, hosted by Dr. Nitin Shah, opened with a prayer and songs sung by “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” fame Anjal Jain.
According to Shah, the inspiration for the fundraiser came from Ashok and Madhu Patel of Dallas, Texas, and BU Patel of Tarsadia Foundation. The event was supported by Consul General of Indonesia in Los Angeles Simon Soekarno and his staff members.
After the introduction, Shah welcomed all and gave a brief history of the kind of work he, BU Patel, and other local organizations have been doing in the past going back to 2001, when an earthquake struck Bhuj, India.
The team has done several fundraisers such as these in the past following natural disasters in the world.
After requesting all to observe a moment of silence in the memory of those who have lost their lives in this natural calamity, Shah presented a short video of the horrific event.
He then showed a presentation comprising of pictures prepared by young Indian American Dhwani Kakabalia from New Jersey, showing the extent of damage to life and property.
Mahesh Wadher, president of the Anekant Community Center, offered condolences to the families of victims and pledged $1,000, while BU Patel announced that he would match donations up to $50,000.
Soekarno spoke about the difficulties Indonesia is facing following the earthquake and tsunami and how appreciative he was of the community to come forward and raise funds, stated a press release. He said he was overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and looked forward to building a relationship with the Indian American community.
Major donors at the event included Ashok and Madhu Patel, who donated $25,000; Bipin and Hina Hira of Atlanta, Georgia, and Manu and Rika Shah of Sarva Mangal Family Trust, who donated $5,000 each; and Mahesh and Usha Wadher Family Foundation, which donated $1,000.
Shah added that Wisnu Sindhutrisno from the consul general’s office will coordinate the disbursement of funds.
The evening ended with a dinner catered by Rasraj.
