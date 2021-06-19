Riverside, California, Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson June 11 announced in a Facebook post that the city she leads sent boxes filled with COVID-19 aid to its sister city of Hyderabad, India.
“With the generous donations and support of our community, 15 boxes of life-saving ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other items for those suffering from COVID-19—totaling more than $33,000—will soon be en route to India,” the mayor wrote on the post.
“Thank you to the International Relations Council for their tireless humanitarian efforts around the globe on behalf of the City of Riverside,” she added.
The mayor said that as the city is notified of the arrival of the shipment, she will share the news with her Facebook supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.