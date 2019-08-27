A Pasadena, Calif., woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in 2013 by a man who snuck into her New Delhi apartment in India, excoriated the San Francisco Indian Consulate July 31 in a viral video on Facebook, for not helping her fight the case against her attacker.
According to numerous media reports, on June 24, 2013, Rajeev Panwar, nephew of former Delhi mayor Jayshree Panwar, snuck into Jennipha-Lauren Nielsen’s New Delhi apartment — as she lay sleeping with her husband — and assaulted her. Panwar was sentenced to a seven-year term in prison in February 2019, but appealed the verdict and was granted bail.
In her Facebook video, Nielsen was livid. “A convicted criminal is out on bail,” she stated, claiming that a “corrupt judge” granted bail to Panwar.
Nielsen said she was trying to fight the granting of bail, but was further stymied by the San Francisco Indian Consulate, who allegedly asked her to provide notarized documents. The victim stated that she had to travel to Sacramento to get the required documents.
“India’s incredible lack of support for women continues here,” stated Nielsen, who taped the video directly outside the consulate.
In a press statement, the San Francisco Indian Consulate stated it had gone out of its way to help Nielsen.
“On July 31, 2019, said lady visited the Consulate for getting a document "notarized.” She was advised by the staff at the counter that the document needs to be attested and apostilled as the Consulate only attests documents notarized by designated notary public and apostilled by the State Department. She was upset and left,” stated the Consulate.
“When the Consulate's security assistant heard a raised voice from the pavement in front of the Consulate (not realizing that it was part of the video being shot by the lady), he asked her about the details of the issue.” “On hearing her story, he accompanied her inside the Consulate to meet with the Deputy Consul General. On hearing her story, a sympathetic view was taken and she was assisted in getting the document notarized. The apostille requirement was dispensed with as a special case though it was an international legal requirement and she was handed over the attested documents on the spot,” stated the Consulate.
“She was provided the service right away given her circumstances and the trauma she had suffered,” stated the Consulate, noting that they did not know Nielsen was making a video of the situation, which she instantly uploaded.
“Jennipha-Lauren Nielsen: Our deepest sympathies and our support are with you. As you know, all attestations were provided on the same day (Tuesday) after you spoke to the Consulate officials and we waived the requirements of the the Hague Convention that requires apostilling of legal documents. We hope that you obtain the justice you seek and deserve at the earliest,” wrote the Consulate on the victim’s Facebook page.
