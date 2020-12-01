Indian American criminal justice advocate Raj Jayadev and pioneering Maharashtra physicians Abhay and Rani Bang were honored Nov. 21 evening by the Indians for Collective Action at its annual event, which was held virtually this year.
Over the past year and amid the COVID pandemic, ICA — a 52-year-old Palo Alto, California-based organization — has distributed $1.9 million to 70 projects in India, and five India-focused projects in the U.S. The organization has raised more than $2.2 million this year.
“2020 has really tested our limits,” said ICA president Reshma Nigam. “While this year was swept up with the COVID pandemic and racial injustice, we could not stop our work.”
Nigam noted that ICA supported several projects in India which worked with people who had lost their livelihoods to the pandemic. India faced one of the world’s greatest humanitarian crises in late March as day labor dried up in the cities, and more than 140 million migrant workers traveled hundreds of miles back to their villages, largely on foot and without sustenance. ICA-supported programs transported migrant workers back to their villages and gave them meals.
The organization supported the work of Uttarakhand-based Mountain Children’s Foundation, which was helping farmers sell their produce even as supply chains were entangled and markets closed down amid the COVID pandemic.
Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan, which works with village entrepreneurs, received support from ICA to provide low-income families with 1-2 months of food supplies during the pandemic. ICA is also working with Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan to bring the work of village artisans to the international marketplace. The organization is also working with schools to equip them with the tools for remote learning.
ICA also supported several projects that aided victims of hurricanes and floods in India. In the U.S., ICA financially supported organizations addressing the hunger crisis in the U.S. Amid the pandemic, 54 million people in the U.S. are facing chronic hunger, and 14 million children are going hungry, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries.
At ICA’s virtual event, attendees observed a moment of silence for the 1.4 million people who have died from COVID around the world.
Pioneering physicians Abhay and Rani Bang, who established the Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, in 1985, were honored by ICA for training women health volunteers in remote villages, thereby greatly reducing the number of infant deaths. In 1988, 121 newborn babies were dying out of every 1,000 births in the region; today, just 30 babies out of every 1,000 die in infancy.
Since the program’s inception, Rani Bang, a gynecologist, and Abhay Bang, a public health specialist, have trained over 800,000 “Arogyadoots” to provide health-care needs in village homes, so that families are spared the burden of having to travel to hospitals at great distances. The Arogyadoots are trained to deliver a variety of services, including helping with delivery, identifying high-risk babies, periodic visits to support newborn care, and administering antibiotics for sepsis and pneumonia, two of the biggest causes of infant mortality in India.
The program has spread throughout India, and to Bangladesh, Nepal, and some African countries. The acclaimed scientific journal, The Lancet, published a study featuring the Bangs’ model.
“We are able to shape health care policy worldwide. We go to where the babies are: at home,” said Abhay Bang at the ICA event, speaking via Zoom from Gadchiroli. Approximately 10 million rural households received infant care last year, he noted.
The Bangs have also established a tribal hospital in Gadchiroli, a very low-income area of Maharashtra which is home to the Madia Gond tribe.
“Providing medication is not enough,” said Abhay Bang. “We must empower people to take care of their own health,” he said.
Raj Jayadev, ICA’s second honoree who received the MacArthur Foundation’s “Genius Grant” in 2018, founded Silicon Valley De-bug in 2001 to tell the stories of marginalized people. Through the publication, Jayadev established the Albert Cobarrubias Justice Project, a platform which gives people suspected of crime and their families an opportunity to share their personal stories, with the hope of reducing a criminal sentence or negating it entirely. The model is known as “participatory defense.”
The community activist shared the story of a single father of two young daughters who was facing five years in prison for a single drug offense. The Project helped him to create an album of photos with his family and children, which he took to his hearing. A judge allowed him to do community service work so that he could remain with his daughters.
“There are whole new possibilities opening up to people. There is empirical evidence that they can be agents of change, and don’t need to be at the mercy of judges and lawyers,” said Jayadev at the ICA event.
“I see a day of reckoning for racial justice in America,” he said, referring to waves of protests all summer long fueled by the death of Wisconsin resident George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated to death as a former police officer forcibly placed his knee on the victim’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd’s death sparked furor over the deaths of other Black people who had been killed by police officers, with protesters calling for a reformatting of law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system at large.
“There is Martin Luther King in our streets. There is Gandhi in our streets. We have turned a corner in our fight for racial justice,” said Jayadev.
