SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Social isolation increases a person’s risk for heart attacks, stroke, and depression, along with increasing the symptoms of autoimmune diseases, said Indian American neuroscientist Farida Sohrabji, at a June 12 briefing here organized by Ethnic Media Services.
Social isolation has been one of the many fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly-contagious disease has claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide, including 113,000 deaths in the U.S. Almost every U.S. state implemented some form of shelter-in-place orders in late March, forcing people to stay inside their homes, with severely-limited connections to others.
Forty percent of deaths in the U.S. were at nursing homes, which house just 0.06 percent of the U.S. population, but bore the heaviest toll of the pandemic. Most nursing homes and assisted living facilities followed strict lock-down orders, barring people from seeing their relatives.
Eight out of 10 COVID deaths are among people aged 65 or older. People over the age of 85 account for up to 70 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Studies after studies have shown that social isolation increases your risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, and increases the symptoms of autoimmune diseases,” said Sohrabji, Regents Professor and Interim Head in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Texas A&M College of Medicine.
The elderly are among the highest risk group for contracting the virus, as well its most severe effects, and thus were specifically asked to self-isolate. So the problem of isolation-related illnesses is very acute among older people, she said.
Isolation also increases the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. Increased levels of cortisol can cause anxiety and depression, said Sohrabji.
“This is a severe acute respiratory disorder, but what we're now noticing is that there are a whole array of mental health issues that are occurring, including depression, cognitive changes, memory changes, and people essentially feeling overwhelmed. So this is a broad basket of mental health issues,” said Sohrabji.
She referenced broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo, who was severely ill with a COVID infection for several weeks. “When he himself had the virus, he spoke very eloquently about the demons coming out at night, and this was the depression that the virus brings.”
People who are socially isolated tend to have a higher risk of infections because their immune system doesn't cope as well with passing bugs, said the researcher, whose area of interest is women and strokes.
Interestingly, the respiratory virus enters the body not through the lungs but through the nose. It then ends up in the olfactory system of the brain which is very strongly implicated with depression.
Once a full-blown infection occurs, the body begins to secrete cytokines, a type of protein meant to fight off the virus. But cytokines act in a “slash and burn manner,” killing off not only virus-infected cells, but other cells as well.
“As a result, people will experience depression because of the inflammation that occurs. You see this very often with other inflammation type diseases, such as stroke, and other types of viral infections,” said Sohrabji.
Seniors are already experiencing higher levels of basal inflammation which has specific effects on the brain and behavior, she said.
“We are walking this very tight knife edge between trying to keep people healthy by not getting a virus and, at the same time, creating a set of circumstances where they will exhibit other types of illnesses and possibly become susceptible to other opportunistic infections, if not COVID, something else. This is a truly troubling issue,” said Sohrabji.
Social isolation also has an impact on the caregivers of elderly and ill people, said Sohrabji. “People who survive feel guilty because they survived, and somebody close to them died. That very often is a trigger for a number of mental health issues. And sometimes, it then segues into issues resulting in things such as addiction. That's a very important point and very understudied.”
Sohrabji recommended having elderly relatives close by. “Don't isolate them. Try to get them out of situations where they will not have adequate care and will not see loved ones,” she said.
For people who must remain in assisted care facilities, Sohrabji suggested engaging with them using video platforms such as Zoom.
