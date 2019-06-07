Two socially conscious Indian Americans – one a recent graduate and another a current student at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business – as well as another Wharton graduate have taken a passion for social entrepreneurship to the next step by launching a platform to help reduce plastic in the environment.
With a new venture, the team behind the Penn President’s Engagement Prize-winning initiative rePurpose is aiming to reshape both of these realities for the better, according to a university report.
Alums Peter Wang Hjemdahl and Svanika Balasubramanian, along with co-founder Aditya Siroya, who is taking time off from his studies at Penn, launched reBalance earlier this month.
It’s a new online platform that enables consumers to reduce and then offset their plastic waste by making a payment corresponding to the amount of waste they generate annually, the university said.
Through reBalance, those funds will funnel onwards to waste worker cooperative organizations, which provide safe and sustainable livelihoods for their members whose efforts reduce the amount of plastic in the environment, it said.
“We realized that there was a bottleneck,” Siroya told the university news outlet. “These waste worker organizations lack the capital they need to scale up their impact, both environmentally and socially. At the same time, there’s a growing wave of consciousness among consumers about the plastic they’re generating, yet they lack a concrete way to take actions.”
Siroya noted that reBalance capitalizes on this awareness to support organizations on the verge of revolutionizing an industry.
The United States recycles only about 9 percent of its waste, roughly half of which is exported to foreign nations. India, too, imports plastic waste from abroad, the report explained.
Yet managing that waste internally is fraught. Waste pickers and waste sorters, or kabadiwalas, occupy one of the lowest rungs on the socioeconomic ladder in India, often working in dangerous conditions for poverty wages, it said.
The rePurpose team got to know many of these workers in the months-long process of applying for and then implementing their President’s Engagement Prize-winning project, according to the university.
They used the financial support and mentorship to connect with innovative organizations striving to formalize the waste picking and recycling industry in India, and who were providing workers with stable income streams and less hazardous working conditions, it said.
At the same time, the team saw a surge of awareness about issues like ocean plastic pollution, with bans on single-use products like straws and plastic bags taking hold in the U.S., India, and many other places around the globe, the report added.
“We looked at these two seemingly disparate pieces,” Siroya said, “a formalized recycling industry in India that is starting to grow, and consumers all over the world looking to reduce their plastic output, and we asked, ‘Is there anything we can do to connect the two?’”
Their concept, reBalance, mobilizes consumers’ concerns into action, while simultaneously generating needed capital for waste worker organizations. Becoming a “reBalancer” entails four discrete steps, Siroya explained, all initiated through the group’s website, the report notes.
Users first complete a survey to calculate their personal plastic footprint. Next, they are given strategies to lower that number. Third, consumers offset their plastic footprint with a payment to one of the waste worker organizations with which reBalance has partnered.
That payment — roughly $3 to $4 a month for an average consumer — will allow the workers to collect and recycle an amount of plastic waste equivalent to what the consumer generates, according to the report.
To accomplish this third step, reBalance is partnering with three organizations in India, Aasra Welfare Association, Saahas Zero Waste, and Waste Ventures India.
The final step is for reBalancers to join an online community to further their education about plastic waste, the report said.
By June, they aim to have 10,000 reBalancers, with 25,000 by the close of 2019.
