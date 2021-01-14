Society for Science Jan. 7 announced the top 300 Scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
The 300 scholars, many of whom are Indian Americans, as well as their schools will be awarded $2,000 each.
Several Indian American high schoolers were named among the 300 Scholars. Following is a list of the Scholars, followed by their state and project title.
Laalitya Acharya, of Ohio, was named for the project, “Nereid: Using a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Approach, an AI Technique, to Rapidly and Accurately Detect Microbial Contamination that May Cause Water-Borne Diseases.”
Vardhan Agrawal, California, “BP-Lytic: A Novel Apparatus to Continuously, Cufflessly, and Affordably Monitor Blood Pressure Trends.”
Yash Anand, Maryland, “Developing a Toy Model for Quantum Chaos Theory: Entanglement Entropy of Bipartite System Under Random Real Hamiltonians.”
Parth Asawa, California, “Mapping US Solar Insolation and Analyzing Cloud Predictability with a Novel Method using NASA’s DSCOVR & SORCE Satellites.”
Akhilesh Balasingam, California, “A Kinetic Monte Carlo Simulator for Multi-Terminal RRAM Devices with Applications to Brain-Inspired Computing.”
Manav Bansal, New York, “Metformin and Mannose Inhibit Human Hepatic Stellate Cell Activation and Proliferation: Implications for Anti-Fibrotic Therapies in Patients with MPI Deficiency and Chronic Liver Disease.”
Hirak Basu, Ohio, “The Efficacy of Retaining Water for Citrus Derived SAPs: Year Two — A Quest for Optimization.”
Anika Bhadriraju, North Carolina, “Computational Design of Pathogen-Specific Hsp90 Inhibitor to Target Malarial Parasites.”
Sid Bharthulwar, Colorado, “Reconstructing Thoracic Computed Tomography Volumes from Single-Plane and Dual-Plane Chest Radiographs Using Encoder-Decoder Neural Networks.”
Niharika Bhattacharjee, New York, “Digital Dental Triage: Automated Digital Diagnosing System for Dental Cavities Using Artificial Intelligence.”
Anya Chabria, New York, “A New Look at Writing: Using Fractal Geometry to Evaluate Whether SLV Affects the Readability of Written Works.”
Maya Chari, New York, “The Impact of Effective Policing, Victim and Community Demographics, and Community-Police Relations on Homicide Rates: A New Counter Intuitive and Scientifically Solid Methodology to Restructure Police Reform.”
Dev Chheda, North Carolina, “Novel Methods for Shape Classification, Analysis, and Synthesis Using the Isoperimetric Profile and Mathematical Morphology.”
Raiya Dhalwala, New York, “The Entry Effect of Ride Sharing Services on NYC Taxi Wages.”
Saisha Dhar, Kentucky, “The Role of Apoptosis Signal-Regulating Kinase 1 (ASK1) in Hyperoxia-Induced Lung Injury.”
Animesh Ghose, New York, “Prognosis and Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease Using Graph Convolutional Neural Networks.”
Aryan Ghotra, New York, “Mathematical Models of Quaternary Body Equilibria.”
Gopal Goel, Oregon, “Discrete Derivative Asymptotics of the beta-Hermite Eigenvalues.”
Anshul Guha, New Jersey, “A New Bound on Odd Multicrossing Numbers of Knots and Links.”
Sanjana Gurram, California, “Optimization of Plant Cellulose to Create a Cost-Effective and Environmentally Benign Oil Spill Sorbent.”
Vedanth Iyer, Oregon, “First-Principles Characterization of a Novel Chromium Doped Vanadyl-Oxide Based Cathode for Higher Energy and Efficiency Lithium-Ion Batteries.”
Rincon Jagarlamudi, Missouri, “Utilization of a Novel Method of RNA Interference in Caenorhabditis elegans to Conduct a Phenotypic Analysis of the daf-2 and daf-16 Longevity Genes.”
Eshani Jha, California, “Thiol Functionalized and Manganese Dioxide Doped Biochar for the Removal of Toxic Organic and Inorganic Contaminants from Water.”
Yash Kadadi, Georgia, “SWIFT: A Novel Machine-Learning Platform for Space Weather Forecasting from HMI Vector Magnetograms.”
Sohum Kapadia, Ohio, “Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Morphology: Analysis from Sheep Hearts to Normal and Diseased Human Hearts.”
Ishan Khare, Ohio, “Computational Discovery: Novel Material NaAsS2 Predicted to Exhibit Promising Optical Absorption Coefficient and Seebeck Coefficient for Photovoltaic and Thermoelectric Applications.”
Khushi Kohli, Kansas, “Dynamics of Brain Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.”
Siddharth Krishnakumar, Virginia, “A Genetic Tool to Analyze de novo Mutations in Autism Spectrum Disorder.”
Aravind Krishnan, New Jersey, “A Novel Assay to Quantitatively Detect Bacterial Endotoxin by Harnessing PAMP-Triggered Immunity of FRK1-LUC Arabidopsis thaliana.”
Navya Lam, California, “Harnessing CRISPRi and HiPSCs to Down Regulate SFPQ Gene Expression Results in Massive Cell Death; Immense Implications for Animal Tested Drugs.”
Srinath Mahankali, New York, “Velocity Inversion using the Quadratic Wasserstein Metric.”
Neha Mani, New York, “Distinguishing Bacterial Motion Quantitatively: A Diagnostic Method for Intestinal Disease.”
Sriya Mantena, North Carolina, “Investigating the Geometric Determinants of Hemodynamics in Carotid Artery Stenosis for Stroke Prediction.”
Tarun Kumar Martheswaran, Utah, “Prediction of Dengue Fever Outbreaks Using Climate Variability and Markov Chain Monte Carlo Techniques in a Stochastic Susceptible-Infected-Removed Model.”
Arjun Mazumdar, New York, “Demystifying ‘Fake News’: Evaluating Media-Borne Misinformation Through the Novel Application of AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis.”
Viraj Mehta, Arizona, “GLIA-Deep: Glioblastoma Image Analysis Using Deep Learning Convolutional Neural Networks to Accurately Classify Gene Methylation and Predict Drug Effectiveness.”
Tanya Mehta, Pennsylvania, “Effect of Cytokines on Functional Performance of Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells (hMSC) Encapsulated in Synthetic Wound Healing Scaffolds.”
Roshni Mishra, Florida, “Expression of Anti-Neurodegeneration Genes in Mutant Caenorhabditis elegans Using CRISPR-Cas9 Improves Behavior Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Nina Nair, North Carolina, “In Silico Rational Design of a Novel Anticancer Topo IIα/Hsp90 Dual Inhibitor with Potential for Oral Administration.”
Sathvik Nallamalli, Washington, “A Portable Machine-Learning Based Detection System of Prevalent Chronic Respiratory Illnesses and Lung Cancer.”
Rithika Narayan, New York, “Machine Learning on Crowd-Sourced Data to Highlight Coral Disease.”
Charit Narayanan, California, “A Novel Cohort Analysis Approach to Determining the Case Fatality Rate of COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases.”
Aryan Naveen, South Carolina, “Correlation Agnostic Fusion for Enabling Drone Flights in Challenging Environments.”
Om Nerurkar, North Carolina, “Estimating The Effects of Ocean Acidification on Coastal Communities: A Case Study in South Puget Sound.”
Divya Nori, Georgia, “Automated Detection System for Prescription Stimulant Overdose via AI-Based Emotion Inference, Metabolite Detection, and Biometric Measurement.”
Sayalee Patankar, Illinois, “Deep Learning-Based Computational Drug Discovery to Inhibit the RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase: Application to SARS and COVID-19.”
Aalok Patwa, California, “Analysis of the Tumor-Immune Microenvironment Reveals Predictors of Recurrence and Overall Survival in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.”
Jayanth Pratap, Texas, “An Optimal Control Strategy for Mathematically Modeling Cancer Combination Therapy.”
Ritvik Pulya, Massachusetts, “A Novel Deep Learning Model for Breast Cancer Risk Quantification Using Mammography and MRI Images.”
Maiya Raghu, New York, “The Effect of Blue Light and Epigallocatechin Gallate on Oxidative Stress in Caenorhabaitis elegans.”
Vishaal Ram, Georgia, “Applications of an Age-Structured SIR Model.”
Shreya Ramachandran, California, “The Effect of Soap Nut Grey Water on Soil and Plant Health, E. coli and Fecal Coliform Contamination, and the Soil Microbiome.”
Saksham Saksena, Tennessee, “Universal Screening Test for Cancer Using Ultrasound Detection and Machine Learning Automation.”
Sreenidhi Sankararaman, Virginia, “Discovery of COVID-19 N-Protein Active Sites for Effective Antiviral Drug Target Treatment: An Innovative Approach Using Torsion Angle Changes in Relation to Functional Activity of Viral N-Proteins.”
Anushka Sanyal, California, “Intronic RNA Lariats Protect Against Neurodegenerative Disease Related Protein Aggregation.”
Lori Saxena, New York, “Circadian Process in Prostate Cancer and Type 2 Diabetes.”
Krupa Sekhar, New York, “Discovering Population-Specific Epigenetic Markers for Pancreatic Cancer Through Examination of Chromatin Accessibility.
Ganesh Selvakumar, Pennsylvania, “Bacoside A: A Promising Synaptic Plasticity Enhancer to Overcome Memory Impairment in Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Alay Shah, Texas, “Identifying Eye-Movement Patterns in Neurological Disorders to Assess Cognitive and Motor Function.”
Saloni Shah, California, “Identifying Resilience Mutations in an Alzheimer’s Disease Whole-Genome Sequencing Cohort.”
Vyom Shah, New York, “Linking Diet and Cancer: Arachidonic Acid Augments Stemness via Canonical Wnt and Hippo Signaling.”
Siddharth Sharma, California, “Nature’s Learning Algorithm? Experiments and Analysis of the Hebbian-LMS Algorithm.”
Priya Soneji, Georgia, “Autonomously Tracking Organisms in Three Axes at Microscopic Resolution.”
Nitin Sreekumar, California, “Variation in Gene Expression Reveals Genes Predictive of Overall Survival in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Subtype.”
Saraswati Sridhar, Puerto Rico, “A Deep Network-Based Brain-Computer Interface for the Detection of Mild Cognitive Impairment Using Sensorimotor EEG and EMG Data.”
Suvin Sundararajan, Massachusetts, “Functionalized Polylactide Filament for Additive Manufacturing.”
Nitya Sunkad, California, “Effects of Spaceflight on Gene Expression Patterns in Dermal Tissue.”
Aditya Tadimeti, California, “Machine Learning and Wildfire Burned Area: Examining Computational Techniques to Predict Fire Size for Practical Insights.”
Amulya Vatsavai, North Carolina, “EVGG16: Extended VGG16 Model for Thoracic Disease Identification in X-Ray Images.”
Bala Vinaithirthan, California, “Prediction of Phenotypic Cancer Drug Response with an Image-Based Dual Convolutional Neural Network.”
Adway Wadekar, Massachusetts, “A Psychosocial Approach to Understanding Substance Use Disorder Among Adolescents.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 10 countries, the release notes.
Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists, and hail from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei and Singapore, the joint news release noted.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges, according to the society.
“The remarkable drive, creativity and intellectual curiosity that each one of these scholars possesses represents a hopeful outlook for our future and our collective wellbeing,” Maya Ajmera, president and chief executive officer of Society for Science, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum, said in a statement.
On Jan. 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. From March 10 through March 17, all 40 finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.
(India-West would like to hear from any scholars we may have missed in our reporting.)
