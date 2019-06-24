SME, the organization formerly known as the Society of Mechanical Engineers, recently announced that Amit Bandyopadhyay has been named a Fellow of the organization.
The Herman and Brita Lindholm endowed chair and professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Washington State University, Bandyopadhyay was among six Fellows named by the society.
A WSU faculty member since 1997, the Indian American conducts research in the areas of additive manufacturing or 3D printing of advanced materials. His current research is focused on metal additive manufacturing, biomedical devices and multi‑materials structures, according to the university.
He has published nearly 350 papers with almost 16,000 citations, has co‑authored three textbooks, and holds 19 patents. In the past 20 years, he has received more than $13 million in funding support from agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the Office of Naval Research, the W.M. Keck Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health, it said.
Bandyopadhyay is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Young Investigator Program award from the U.S. Office of Naval Research and the CAREER award from the National Science Foundation. He is also a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Ceramic Society, American Society for Materials, American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors as well as a member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences, according to his university bio.
Originally from Calcutta, India, he holds a doctorate in materials science and engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1995.
He will be recognized at a ceremony later this year in Chicago.
In addition to Bandopadhyay, another Indian American, Sujeet Chand, was honored by the organization at a May 20 event.
Chand, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee, received the M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal of ASME/SME for pioneering the evolution of smart manufacturing and defining a roadmap for its implementation; for promoting global collaboration; and for leadership in starting public-private partnerships such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition.
Parash Kalit, a product development manager at Arkansas-based NonoMech Inc., was also honored May 20 among the 2019 Barbara M. Fossum Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers.
