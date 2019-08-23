Some of New Jersey’s Democratic county chairs think state Sen. Vin Gopal would make a great governor down the line.
Among those touting Gopal’s political prowess include Somerset County chair and state Democratic vice chair Peg Schaffer; Essex County chair LeRoy Jones; and Union County Democratic chair Nicholas Scutari, the New Jersey Globe reports.
“I think he’s got the skillset necessary to do that. I would love to see that happen,” Schaffer told the Globe when asked about the prospect of a Gopal gubernatorial bid in 2025.
“I think Vin is certainly a rising star, and if that’s the direction that Vin sees himself going, I think he would be a solid and bona fide candidate,” Jones said.
Gopal won an upset victory against state Sen. Jennifer Beck in 2017 to secure his first term in the legislature.
Since then, the Indian American has become chair of the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and vice-chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee.
“I love Vin,” Scutari, who is also a state senator, told the publication. “Yea, sure, why not? I mean, that’s a little early, and he’s a little young, but at some point in time, I think he’d be wonderful.”
Before winning a seat on the state Senate, Gopal served as chairman of the Monmouth County Democratic Party.
“I think Vin’s an incredible leader, and he’s done a remarkable job both as chairman here and in the Senate,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer said at a fundraiser for Monmouth Democrats Aug. 7, the report added. “And he’s been a great friend and a leader of our state, and I’m really glad to be here to support him and the chairman here now and all the candidates and elected officials.”
