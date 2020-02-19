GANDHINAGAR — As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Ahmedabad airport next week, they will be welcomed by a 'Shankhnaad' recital or playing of the conches along with dance performances, the Gujarat government said.
Around 19 artists will be performing the 'Shankhnaad' as soon as Trump emerges out of Air Force One, the official aircraft of the US president, on their arrival. The entire airport area will reverberate with conch tunes believed to be the sound of the 'Brahmnaad.’
Trump is scheduled to visit India on Feb. 24 and 25.
The Trumps will be welcomed in traditional Gujarati style. Right from Air Force One, six dance troupes along both sides of the 150 feet wide red carpet, will perform 'Beda Nritya', 'Janaviya Dhol', 'Par Beda dance', 'Dhol Bhoongli Shehnai', 'Phool Mandavi', 'Jaagwali ladies' comprising 116 artists.
Besides that, on the sprawling lawns across the airport, 256 artists from 14 troupes will perform dances depicting traditional culture of Gujarat. "The US President will be directly flying to Ahmedabad right from Washington. More than one lakh people will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event. This will be a historical event for Gujarat," said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
"The preparations for the Trump-Modi roadshow are almost over. We are taking special care to ensure that there are no glitches or lapses in the welcome of Trump," added Rupani.
The public reception for Trump in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat will include an exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's life and 28 snippets from India's rich and diverse culture in a manner "unparalleled" in history.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a press briefing here Feb. 19 that "the highlight of the program in Ahmedabad will be the exhibition of India's rich and diverse culture and heritage to President Trump in a public manner that has few parallels in India or elsewhere."
The Feb. 24-25 trip will be Trump's first state visit to India and also a first standalone visit by a US President to India. Trump's visit will be brief but intense, with all essential elements of a state visit squeezed in 36 hours. Besides New Delhi, Trump will visit Ahmedabad and Agra during his two-day trip.
From the moment of Trump and First Lady Melania's arrival at the airport on Feb. 24, the delegates will be treated to a display of famed Indian hospitality and India's unity in diversity, Shringla said.
In his honor, an event which has been named 'Namaste Trump' will be held at the newly reconstructed, largest cricket stadium in the world at Motera. The event will be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event which was hosted by the Indian-American community for Modi in Houston last year.
In what is being billed as the great 'Indian road show,’ as many as 28 stages representing various parts of the country are being set up along Trump's route from the airport to the stadium in Ahmedabad.
The show will depict different events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Tens of thousands of people, including artistes showcasing their art from different states and Union Territories, are expected to greet Trump along the way.
From Ahmedabad, Trump and his wife will fly to Agra where they will spend an hour at India's iconic monument Taj Mahal before the sunset.
On Feb. 25, the President and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat where the couple will pay respects at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.
President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold restricted and delegation-level talks on strategic partnerships at the Hyderabad House. Later, Modi will host a lunch for Trump, following which the two leaders will address the media.
In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private round-table with industry representatives. Trump's last meeting will be with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening before he leaves for the US.
