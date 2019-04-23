Tiara Abraham, a 13-year-old Indian American singer, wowed a crowd of more than 25,000 when she sang the national anthem at a SF Giants game recently.
The Sacramento, Calif., resident’s parents discovered her talent when she was four and started her voice lessons when she turned seven. She is a trained singer in classical Western music.
“That was my largest audience,” Abraham told Fox News about performing at the game. “To be honest I wasn’t that nervous.”
Having won numerous national and international solo singing competitions, Abraham, who was recently also honored by the Vatican, released her debut CD when she was 10. The album has nine songs in six different languages.
“My wish was to sing at Carnegie Hall and that came true when I was 9 or 10,” Abraham, who sings with the UC Davis choir, told Fox News. “I also sang for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in front of judges and audience. That was also exciting and quite an experience. Having cameras in front of you…”
She went on to win the producers’ and judges’ rounds of “America’s Got Talent 2018,” where she sang for the four judges and host Tyra Banks in Pasadena, Calif.
The young singer, who has been a college student since she was seven years old, and has completed 42 college semesters in foreign languages, music and dance, had earlier told India-West that when she was six, she started to sing “simple songs” like “Happy Birthday” or the American national anthem in a vibrato style.
Years ago, while Tiara watched her older brother Tanishq — who is also a prodigy (see India-West article: http://bit.ly/2i8CNZX) — singing at the San Francisco Boys Choir, she showed interest. Tiara said she “finds happiness when people come up to her and tell how she has touched their hearts and want to hug her.”
Watch Tiara’s performance at the SF Giants game here:
