The South Asia Art Initiative U.C. Berkeley March 5 announced its 2021 recipients of the SAAI UC Berkeley Awards, with Aparna Kumar among the winners.
Kumar, a lecturer in art and visual cultures of the global south in the Department of History of Art at University College London, was the recipient of the U.C. Berkeley South Asia Art & Architecture Dissertation Prize for 2021.
She was chosen on her dissertation, “Partition and the Historiography of Art in South Asia (University of California, Los Angeles, 2018).”
This dissertation investigates the impact of the partition of 1947 on art, art institutions and aesthetic discourse in India and Pakistan in the 20th century, according to the SAAI U.C. Berkeley release.
A study of art, museums, mobility and historiography, it challenges prevailing national frameworks within the field of South Asian art history that have suppressed the violent and traumatic legacy of the partition for global histories of modernism.
This project situates the partition as a defining era of cultural anxiety in South Asia, whose fragmentations of place, identity, and humanity entwine culture, society and modernism in India and Pakistan today, it said.
Bridging histories of museums and migration, it traces the divergent lives of artifacts and cultural institutions in South Asia, before and after 1947, to elucidate the paradoxical conditions in which art and heritage were made national.
In this regard, it investigates both how contending national imaginations were carved from a shared cultural landscape, and how art and culture in India and Pakistan seep through the hard and fast divides of territory and identity upon which the partition of 1947 purportedly was based, it said.
The award ceremony and lecture titled, “In Search of a Home: Partition and the Lahore Collections, 1948-68,” will take place on April 22.
Also receiving awards were Pakistani-origin Maryam Hina Hasnain, with the U.C. Berkeley South Asia Artist Prize for 2021. Aurora Graldi received an honorable mention in the award won by Kumar.
The South Asia Art Initiative at U.C. Berkeley promotes research-based conversations and collaborations around the arts of South Asia and its diasporas from the ancient period to the now.
