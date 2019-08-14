The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based South Asian American Digital Archive recently celebrated its 11th anniversary at the Malibu, California, home of Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah, the organization said in an Aug. 9 news release.
The July 20 event was used as a way to kick off SAADA's summer fundraiser campaign, it said.
The luncheon, with nearly 100 supporters present, celebrated SAADA's 11th anniversary and supported the digitization of materials from the Dalip Singh Saund archive.
The event featured presentations by SAADA's two co-founders, Samip Mallick and Michelle Caswell, and two of SAADA's board members, Seema Sohi and Nidhi Kohli, according to the news release.
Performing artists included Anju, a Boston, Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter and Keenar, a Los Angeles-based world fusion trio.
The 93-year-old Marwah was also interviewed about his time volunteering on Congressman Dalip Singh Saund's congressional campaign, the release said.
Marwah arrived in the United States in 1953, less than a decade after South Asians were allowed to become American citizens. Though he was new in the country, Marwah soon began volunteering on the campaign of another young South Asian immigrant, Dalip Singh Saund.
Their opponent in the campaign played up Saund’s “foreignness” as a way to convince voters not to support him, the release noted.
“We had a hard-fought campaign,” Saund later said, but they won — by less than 300 votes. In 1956, Saund became the very first South Asian and Indian American elected to the U.S. Congress, a feat that wouldn’t be accomplished again for nearly 50 years, SAADA said.
The activities of this event raised close to $10,000 to support SAADA’s efforts to honor the legacies of those who paved the way for our community, like Saund, Marwah and so many others. Their campaign goal is to match the giving at the kickoff event and raise a total of $20,000, it said.
