A group of volunteers with the organization ‘They See Blue’ are shown here with former Georgia state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who has been vetted as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s possible pick for a running mate. They See Blue was started by four Indian Americans in August of 2018. “We want to displace the Republican party from power. What's happened in the last four years has just made our skin crawl,” Rajiv Bhateja, co-founder of They See Blue, told India-West. (photo courtesy of Rajiv Bhateja/They See Blue)