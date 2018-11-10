South Asian Americans Together for Washington recently held its first candidate forum in partnership with the India Association of Western Washington.
SAATWA and IAWW were joined in partnership by APACE Votes, Asian Counseling and Referral Services, the Chinese Information and Services Center, the Japanese American Citizen’s League and the American Muslim Empowerment Network during the Oct. 8 forum.
Community leader and founder and executive director of MAPS-AMEN Aneelah Afzali moderated the town hall, while SAATWA board member and IAWW community program director Lalita Uppala was the event’s lead organizer.
Candidates represented many levels of state and federal government. Among those in attendance included Dr. Kim Schrier, a Democratic candidate for the Washington 8th Congressional District; state Sen. Manka Dhingra, a Democratic candidate for the 45th State Senate district; Dale Fonk, a Republican candidate for the 45th State Senate district; state Rep. Tana Senn, a Democratic candidate for the 41st State House Position A seat; and My-Linh Thai, a Democratic candidate for the 41st State House Position B.
While over 35 people attended in person, a staggering number of Washingtonians tuned in online, with 471 unique viewers tuning in to watch via Facebook Live, according to a SAATWA news release. As many as 3,751 people in Washington have watched replays of the video, it said.
“Our goal is to engage and educate the South Asian Americans in our state at large – having over 1,000 people tune into our first major voter education event speaks to how important our work is, and how crucial it is that our elected officials and candidates for office pay attention to the needs of our community,” noted Indian American board president Aseem Chipalkatti.
Added SAATWA director of public policy and legislative affairs Ankit Patel: “These intimate forums provide a great opportunity for our community to hear the candidates' perspectives and for the candidate to get to know the needs of the community. I hope the candidates see that people are paying attention and their participation in these events has wide reaching visibility beyond these forums – whether it's the audience watching online or the conversations these attendees go on to have in the community.”
Candidates at the forum answered questions relating to sustainable economic development, education, healthcare and immigration.
