The South Asian Bar Association of North America hosted a stellar 16th Annual Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, the weekend of June 22-23, with a gathering of groups throughout the country.
The conference weekend kicked off with a welcome reception at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. As the conference kicked into full gear, many panel sessions were held, including some individuals from SABA's Northern California chapter, Shirish Gupta, Neel Chatterjee, Esha Bandyopadhyay and Rudhir Krishtel among them, according to a SABA-NC news release.
SABA had an impressive line-up of awardees this year with SABA-NC members sweeping the Public Interest Achievement Awards. The chapter congratulated Indian American Mano Raju (San Francisco Public Defender) and Shalini Swaroop (Marin Clean Energy) for their honors.
Additionally, during the conference, SABA introduced inaugural programming this year, including #SABACares, where it gave back to the South Asian community and the Fun Run & Walk.
Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL, spoke to the group about his efforts in working across the aisle. Actor, author and activist Maulik Pancholy joined SABA at a Foundation Benefit, mingling with attendees and speaking on bullying prevention. And Neal Kaytal closed out the weekend with a keynote address, discussing his motivation to fight for Americans' constitutional rights, the release said.
The 17th Annual SABA Conference will be held in San Francisco in 2020.
