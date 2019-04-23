SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — More than 300 attorneys attending the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California’s annual gala here April 5 quickly raised $55,000 to support the non-profit organization ‘Seva: Selfless Service.'
The glitzy gala, held at the San Francisco Design Center, also honored several outstanding attorneys for work in both private and public spheres.
Indian American attorney Asit Panwala, and the out-going SABA-NC president, announced that the chapter has launched a South Asian Legal Defense Fund. “It’s time we had a fund of our own,” he stated. The chapter has also committed $15,000 to endow a national South Asian civil rights fellow; Panwala urged other SABA chapters to do the same.
Newark, Calif.-based immigration attorney Kalpana Peddibhotla was recognized by Panwala for heading up three naturalization drives on May 19, 2018 in San Jose, Santa Clara, and Fremont. Fifty volunteers helped 125 people to understand the naturalization process; the events were part of a nationwide day of action initiated by SABA North America and led by Peddibhotla. In total, more than 300 people that day were assisted in the process of becoming citizens.
Peddibhotla later received the organization’s ‘Community Impact’ award, which she accepted with members of her team.
Panwala joked that his parents expected their son to pursue a more traditional career, such as medicine or engineering. But when he argued a case before the California Supreme Court last August, on behalf of Morgan Hill, Calif., motel owners, Panwala’s mother attended to support her son, who won the case.
“Each of us are making changes. You are what makes this organization so amazing,” said Panwala.
Incoming SABA-NC president Aroma Sharma credited Panwala’s efforts in building a community network. “SABA has created a meaningful community. It is an amazing network for me and so many others in this room, which generates the feeling that we actually belong here.”
Sharma, an associate at McDermott, Will & Emery, noted that SABA is the only bar association that provides pro bono services and has assisted 200 people thus far.
Dana Rao, chief counsel at Adobe Systems, won SABA-NC’s ‘Trailblazer’ award, for “breaking new boundaries.” Rajiv Patel, chair of the Intellectual Property group at Fenwick & West, received this year’s ‘Mentorship’ award for helping South Asian American attorneys.
Maulik Shah received the organization’s ‘Corporate Counsel’ award for his work at Adobe, Auris Health, and currently at PwC.
Monika Kalra Varma received SABA-NC’s ‘Public Interest’ award for her role as the executive director of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights in San Francisco. Varma previously served at the D.C. Pro Bono Bar Center, the largest provider of pro bono services in the District of Columbia.
Shailey Jain was recognized as SABA-NC’s ‘Rising Star’ for her work with six recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, who successfully sued the Trump administration for terminating the program. The case resulted in the first preliminary injunction, allowing current DACA recipients to renew their status.
Ash Kalra, the lone Indian American in the California state Assembly, was joined onstage by Assemblymember David Chiu, who got a long laugh as he stated his objective was to “replace that idiot in the White House with the daughter of a South Asian mother,” referring to Indian American presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
“To see the number of South Asian American judges is beyond our wildest dreams,” said Kalra. “They are serving our community in a way that’s more profound than ever.”
He urged South Asian American women to run for elected office. Chiu and Kalra both acknowledged their support for Modesto, Calif., Vice Mayor Manny Grewal, who is running for a California state Senate seat. If elected, Grewal would be the first turbaned Sikh in the California state Legislature.
Chiu and Kalra presented Panwala with a commemoration from the California state Assembly.
The pledge drive for Seva: Selfless Service got off to a quick start as Indian American attorney Neel Chatterjee, partner at Goodwin, pledged $10,000. His donation was matched by another $10,000 donor.
Jashanan Johal, one of the founders of SEVA: Selfless Service — which has helped Californians over the past seven years through several disasters, including flooding in Oroville, the 2017 fires in Santa Rosa and Paradise — noted that the organization is 100 percent volunteer driven. All donations go directly towards support services. The organization has also served more than $900,000 meals to low-income people, and has distributed tents, clothes, blankets, and shoes to homeless people, along with matching them with pro bono legal services.
“We’re just trying to make a small difference,” said Johal. The organization’s work can be viewed at http://sevaselflessservice.org/
