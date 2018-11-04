The South Asian Council for Social Services honored Indian American cardiologist Dr. Jagat Narula at its 18th annual gala held Oct. 21 at the Utsav Restaurant in New York.
Narula, an associate dean for global affairs at Mount Sinai Hospital, was honored for his devotion, dedication and contributions to medicine that enriches the health and well-being of communities, stated a press release.
This year’s theme, “Food for Health,” focused on the significance of healthy food in the maintenance of the physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Narula emphasized on a simple yet powerful statement that “food is a basic necessity, not a luxury.” He stressed that “it’s all about our lifestyle and what we eat and how we live,” referring to the day’s underlying theme of food being central to one’s health and well-being.
Friends and supporters came together at the annual gathering for a day of festivity and celebrations, and to support SACSS’ mission of empowering and integrating underserved South Asians and other immigrants into the economic and civic life of New York.
Sudha Acharya, executive director of SACSS, stated that “over the past 18 years, I have seen clients come to us with varied and multiple needs. It is unbelievable how many are food insecure and from how many diverse communities. The food pantry has been an eye opener for us.” She emphasized that all people, regardless of their status, should have access to fresh and nutritious food.
Acharya added that “we are glad that our South Asian food pantry serves healthy and nutritious food to over 1400 people every week.”
As a longtime advocate and supporter of SACSS, New York City Councilman Peter Koo, representing District 20, was honored for his “compassion and unwavering commitment to serving New York’s underserved communities.”
Koo appealed to the gala attendees to use their “expertise and time to make a difference for other people.”
The entertainment for the evening was provided by singer Preetha Raghu, Navatman Music Collective, and stand-up comic Raghav Mehta.
Founded in 2000, SACSS assists individuals and families in the areas of healthcare access and awareness, connects them to various benefits, provides senior support services, promotes civic engagement, and advocates for social justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.