The Board of Directors of the Southern California-based South Asian Network Jan. 13 announced it has named Shakeel Syed as the new Executive Director of the organization.
“The Board is very excited to welcome Shakeel to our organization. His deep passion to serve and advocate for the marginalized communities and the working poor is in full alignment with SAN’s mission,” said Indian American Suman Mudunuri, SAN’s Board co-president, in a press release.
Shakeel previously was Executive Director of the Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development, the Islamic Shura Council of Southern California, and also served as the vice president of the ACLU-Southern California Board.
“Shakeel's philosophy of working together across the spectrum for the common and the greater good will further strengthen the mission of the SAN. We are happy to have found an Executive Director of his caliber and looking forward to much success with him at the helm,” said Rohit Shendrikar, SAN’s Board co-president.
“I am proud, honored and appreciate the board’s confidence in me to lead SAN, a pioneer in serving the South Asian community over the last three decades in Southern California. I am committed to continue SAN’s legacy in providing the much-needed services and programs and look forward to broadening community partnerships and deepening strategic relationships to further SAN’s mission. I am also especially grateful to my predecessors who served SAN in this position, along with the incredible Board, staff and volunteers,” said Syed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.