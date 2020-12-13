The South Asian Network will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event at the Jain Center of Southern California Dec. 14.
The event. held at 8041 7th St. in Buena Park, California, in partnership with the API Testing Strike Team, will be from noon to 4 p.m.
Other faith-based institutions will serve as partners at the event as well, including the Jain Center of Southern California, Gurdwara Singh Saba, the Islamic Society of Orange County, and Mandir in Irvine.
The purpose of the free testing site will be to increase access to testing to South Asian Americans in Orange County, many of whom are unable to obtain testing due to limited awareness about the need for testing; lack of information about the resources; and difficulty due to language access barriers, according to a news release.
South Asian Americans in Southern California remain at great risk for exposure and spread of COVID-19, particularly as cases increase rapidly across the region, the release said.
The testing site is part of the Orange County Asian American Pacific Islander COVID-19 Taskforce, of which SAN is a collaborate partner.
The goal of the taskforce is to educate the AAPI community about COVID-19, preventative measures, health risks, testing and follow-up for those who test positive, it said.
The collaborative, made up of community-based organizations, recognized the dearth of knowledge about COVID-19 in our communities, putting them at greater risk for infection and spread.
Other members of the OC AAPI COVID-19 Taskforce include the Asian American Senior Citizen Service Center, The Cambodian Family, Hope Community Services, Korean Community Services, OCAPICA, Pacific Islander Health Partnership, Southland Integrated Services, and the Vietnamese American Cancer Foundation, the release said.
“We are grateful for our faith-based partners from the Muslim, Hindu, Jain, and Sikh organizations for coming together when our community needs us most,” SAN executive director Shikha Bhatnagar said in a statement.
“At SAN, we believe in unity in diversity and this event is a beautiful representation of that,” Bhatnagar added.
The president of the Jain Center of Southern California, Dr. Jayesh Shah, said “It is our privilege and pleasure to collaborate with SAN to support this project to help the local community.”
To adhere to safety precautions, community members are encouraged to register prior to the event at www.apitaskforce.org or call (562) 688-8693. In-language support will be provided in Bangla, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi and Urdu, the release said.
More information is available by emailing Madhuri Mistry at madhuri@sansocal.org or calling (562) 688- 8693.
