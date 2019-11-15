The South Asian Republican Coalition, an organization formed late December 2018, Oct. 24 held a “Trump Victory” event at the Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey, during which it put its full support behind the sitting president for reelection in 2020.
The event, according to the coalition, provided a great opportunity for those in attendance to hear from the Trump Victory campaign and New Jersey Republican guest speakers.
Additionally, there was a Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Information Session that provided important knowledge to help those interested with expanding the APA supporters base for Trump Victory, as well as necessary skills for community organizing to contribute to the Keep America Great movement in 2020, the coalition noted.
Said coalition founder and chairman Hemant Bhatt: “The Trump Victory event jointly organized by SARC, RNC, Trump Victory initiative and NJGOP was a one more huge and historical success by all angles.”
“SARC has not enough words to express its deep sense of gratitude and sincere thanks to everyone who added this event in a series of previous feathers of success,” the Indian American continued in a statement posted on the coalition’s Facebook page.
“We have to go a long way, friends,” he said. “We will come out soon for future plan and activities. Please keep the momentum live.”
