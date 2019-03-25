South Asians For America March 22 announced that its co-chair Amit Jani was appointed to the Board of Education for the Hudson County Schools of Technology in New Jersey.
Jani was sworn in and attended his first board meeting on March 14, the organization said in its news release.
“We are proud that we have a leader and member of the South Asian community in Amit Jani as a Board of Education member for the Hudson County Schools of Technology,” said South Asians For America co-chair Neha Dewan in a statement. “Diversity and representation are integral at all levels of government, and we hope to continue advocating for more members of the South Asian community to enter public service.”
The Indian American currently serves in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and also helps to lead the New Jersey Leadership Program, a nonprofit organization to expose South Asian youth in the state to government and politics.
"Amit Jani has established himself as a dedicated community leader and public servant, and as an alumni of County Prep High School, he's an ideal choice to join our HCST Board of Education," said Hudson County executive Tom DeGise in a statement. "The South Asian community in Hudson County is continuing to grow and we're proud to once again embrace Hudson County's diversity with this appointment."
Jani has also served as the Asian American Pacific Islander outreach director for Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign, as well as the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez. He previously worked as a congressional aide to Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. and Judy Chu, his bio noted.
