South Asians For America April 2 held a community forum and panel in New York to discuss issues affecting the Indian American and South Asian community in various fields, and what community members can do to become more involved.
Among the panelists were South Asian community and advocacy leaders, including Anjalee Khemlani, managing editor of ROI-NJ as moderator; Anouska Cheddie, co-chair of Chhaya CDC; Sadaf Jaffer, mayor of Montgomery Township in New Jersey; Naveen Mehrotra, founder and president of the SKN Foundation; and Kavita Mehra, executive director of Sakhi for South Asian Women.
New York Assembly District 25 leader Dr. Neeta Jain provided opening remarks, according to the news release.
“Given the great turnout and conversations folks were having, it's clear that the South Asian community is hungry to take on issues affecting their local communities,” said South Asians For America co-chair Neha Dewan, according to the release.
“Many times, the challenge is that focusing on just one issue area may limit the folks that come to attend and educate themselves on how to better advocate for their community, so we decided to add a whole range of issues to attract a larger constituency,” Dewan added.
Issues discussed ranged from diseases such as diabetes affecting the South Asian community,
domestic violence against women in the community, housing discrimination and economic development.
Jaffer spoke about her experience being one of the first South Asian women to serve as mayor in New Jersey, and what the community can do to get more involved politically to help progress the issues discussed during the panel.
“Many people came into the event knowing which issue they were passionate about and how to drive that issue forward,” said South Asians For America co-chair Amit Jani.
“However, the point of this community forum was to learn more about the issues they cared for more deeply as well as potentially new issue areas, and then using grassroots organizing to start creating change in their communities,” Jani added.
