South Asians for America Oct. 18 held its official launch event in New York City, with a number of South Asian and Indian American leaders on hand.
SAFA was launched as a way to help South Asian American political candidates, according to a news release.
“Our first order of business is to assist South Asian candidates at all levels throughout the country to help turn a wave against Trump policies in November and beyond,” said South Asian for America co-chairs Neha Dewan and Amit Jani.
Among those at the event included former Kansas state Rep. Raj Goyle, who currently serves as a co-founder of the Indian American Impact Fund and Indian American Impact Project, as well as dozens of grassroots supporters from the South Asian community.
In addition to politically supporting candidates and campaigns, SAFA will also advocate and activate South Asian networks to address current issues and vocalize community support to further causes impacting the South Asian community, it said.
It will also organize community members and stakeholders to lobby on behalf of South Asian interests to key decision makers at the local, state and federal levels of government, according to the organization.
“It’s not enough to just support candidates at the top of the ticket during presidential cycles, but to remain active and vigilant throughout the midterm and local elections as well,” SAFA communications director Nidhi Khanna noted. “We must protect those policies that help the South Asian community and proactively fight back against those that don’t, such as what we are seeing now at the federal levels.”
Goyle energized the crowd by talking about his own challenges running as an Indian American in Kansas, originally going the medical science route to appease his parents but finally seeing the value in getting involved politically and eventually running himself.
“We have made a lot of progress as a community, now even having the Indian version of Emily’s List,” said Goyle. “While our organization is supporting candidates and campaigns financially, we will need organizations such as South Asians for America to do the heavy lifting on the ground and to offer grassroots support and mobilization.”
