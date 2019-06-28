‘South Asians For America’ June 19 held a community forum and panel, “Pathways to Power,” in New York to discuss unconventional paths toward appointed and elected office.
The panelists included Ahsia Badi, vice chair of Manhattan Community Board Six; Biju Koshy, district leader for New York state’s 63rd Assembly District; Shanti Narra, Freeholder for Middlesex County, New Jersey; Dr. Neeta Jain, district leader for New York’s 25th Assembly District Part B; and moderator Rajiv Parikh, general counsel for the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.
Parikh discussed a host of topics with panelists, including running for office, identity politics, mentorship, similarities that communities of color face in the world of politics, and ways for Indian Americans and other South Asian Americans to become leaders in their communities, according to a press release.
“It’s important to have good mentors and I really believe in empowering women. I like to make sure that I am doing what I can to encourage and mentor women in politics,” said Narra.
Parikh asked panelists about a humbling moment that they wanted to share with the audience. Koshy spoke about an opportunity to go to Albany, New York, recently.
“Senator Kevin Thomas is the first Indian American to serve in the legislature in New York state. He invited me to attend an event in Albany after the Senate passed a resolution that declared May to be Malayalee Heritage Month. Hearing the prayer invocation in Malayalam on the Senate floor was a first and also made me realize the gravity of the moment,” he said.
SAFA, added the press release, was eager to host this type of event.
“Serving in either elected or appointed office is a cornerstone of our representative democracy,” said Amit Jani, co-chair of South Asians For America. “South Asians For America is proud to host this panel to explain the process on how South Asian community members can get involved, so that we can hopefully help to build a pipeline of qualified candidates across the country to seek public office.”
