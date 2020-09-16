South Asians for Biden hosted a virtual event Aug. 29 featuring four South Asian American women running for office. Clockwise from top left: moderator Mini Timmaraju, a board member with the Indian American Impact Fund; Kesha Ram, candidate for the Vermont State Senate; Nina Ahmad, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General; Harini Krishnan, co-chair of the California arm of South Asians for Biden; Sadaf Jaffer, Mayor of Montgomery Township in New Jersey; and Harbir Bhatia, candidate for Santa Clara, California City Council. (Zoom screen grab)