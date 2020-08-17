South Asians for Biden has launched a new group, ‘Indians for Biden National Council’, in the wake of the historic announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection to be his running mate.
“In recognition of the historic nature of Senator Harris’s announcement, and the opportunity it presents to further cement the Indian American community’s support for the Democratic Party, the Council will promote and highlight the close ties between the 2020 Democratic ticket and the Indian American community,” according to a press release.
The Council formally made its debut Aug. 15 at an Indian Independence Day event hosted by the Biden campaign and South Asians for Biden.
Under the South Asians for Biden umbrella organization, the Council will mobilize Indian Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to work to get the Biden-Harris ticket and other Democrats elected across the country. Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden, noted in the press release that it was critical for Indian Americans and other South Asians to understand what’s at stake with the election, especially with early voting beginning in just a few weeks.
“South Asians for Biden is excited to launch the Indians for Biden National Council to promote a ticket that is reflective of America,” Dewan said. “Joe Biden’s experience and know-how, along with Kamala Harris’s unrelenting grit and passion for fighting for justice, is exactly what is needed for these unprecedented times. That Senator Kamala Harris is the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, adds another dimension to this moment.”
Sanjeev Joshipura has been named as director for the Indians for Biden National Council. “We are on the cusp of a historic moment with the election of a ticket that features a Black and Indian American woman,” said Joshipura. “It’s up to us to educate and mobilize the community because the Indian American community’s future hinges upon this election.”
Joshipura added in the release that the Council intends to seize on this historic moment by “working to educate community members about Biden’s long history of supporting India and the Indian American community, as well as educating voters of Senator Harris’s illustrious career in public service, and highlighting Harris’s Indian heritage.”
According to a PTI report, Harris, in her maiden address to the Indian American community, reflected on her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instill in her a "love for good idli.”
She took a trip down the memory lane, mentioning her "long walks" in Madras with her grandfather who would tell her about the "heroes" responsible for the birth of the world's largest democracy.
"Today on August 15, 2020. I stand before you as the first candidate for vice president of the United States of South Asian descent," Harris said in her address organized by Indians for Biden National Council, according to the PTI report.
And, joined by Biden, she greeted Indian Americans on the occasion of India's Independence Day.
"To the people of India and to Indian Americans all across the U.S., I want to wish you a happy Indian Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, men and women all over India rejoiced in the declaration of the independence of the country of India," Harris said during the virtual inaugural meet of the council.
