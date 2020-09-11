Following backlash from Indian American community members and many others, South Asians for Biden, which is affiliated with the Biden campaign, apologized and deleted a tweet later in the day.
The Press Trust of India reports that Indian American politics during a bitter electoral season took an ugly turn on Aug. 25 when South Asians for Biden launched a smear social media campaign against Republican politician Nikki Haley over her remarks a day earlier that the U.S. is not a racist country.
“Upon further reflection, an earlier tweet drawing attention to the name of Ambassador Nikki Haley has been removed. South Asians for Biden regrets the tone of the message,” the group tweeted after deleting its previous tweet.
Earlier in the day, South Asians for Biden challenged Haley over her remarks on the first night of the Republican National Convention that America is not a racist country, the report said.
“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” said Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Her speech, in which she narrated her Indian American background, has been widely praised.
However, South Asians for Biden in a tweet, which has now been deleted, alleged that Haley had to change her name from Namrata to Nikki mainly because it is the other way around, PTI reported.
”If America isn’t racist, why did Namrata Haley feel compelled to change her name to ‘Nikki’,” it said. “Maybe just the Republican Party is,” South Asians for Biden said.
The tweet attracted criticism from various quarters.
“The Biden campaign made a racist and false accusation against Nikki Haley, and Journos have chosen to completely ignore it,” one of her Twitter followers said. “There is nothing the Democrats hate more than a conservative women of color. Nikki Haley infuriates them because she refuses to toe the radical leftist ideological line… and Democrats can’t stand when people of color think for themselves,” tweeted another user.
As many came out in support of the 48-year-old Indian American politician, South Asians for Biden was quick to apologize.
“We will continue to focus on the very real issues facing South Asian voters this election,” it said, after it expressed its regret and deleted its previous post.
South Asians for Biden also retweeted several tweets that were highly critical of Haley.
“Nimrata Nikki Haley’s invoking her ‘brown child in a black and white world’ narrative just doesn’t sit well when she sat silent while brown children were put in cages,” said Kavita Patel in a tweet that was retweeted by South Asians for Biden.
In her speech on Aug. 24, Haley had said, “I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a black and white world.”
