ARTESIA, Calif. – The deputy consul general in the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Rohit Rathish, was given a fond farewell by the Southern California Indian American community Aug.12 at the Nanking Restaurant here. Rathish, after three years in California, will take on his new assignment as deputy ambassador in the Maldives.
Inder Singh, chairman of the GOPIO Foundation, opened the event, chronicling the assistance Rathish had provided the community. Kewal Kanda, treasurer of GOPIO-International, recalled the promptness with which the diplomat responded to all queries affecting the community. Several other members of the community who lead other organizations were present and spoke in similar vein about Rathish.
The DCG, in his short talk, said he would surely miss the love of the Southern California community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.