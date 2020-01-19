ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Gujarati Society of Southern California held its annual kite flying festival at the Twila Reid Park here Jan. 11, perhaps the only ‘Uttarayan’ event in Southern California, which drew a crowd of over 800 people, both young and old.
Soon the skies over the city were filled with over 300 pairs of “patang” and “firki” (kites and string) that had been especially imported from India. With blaring music and people getting passionate about kite flying, the event lasted all afternoon. For many, it was their first “Uttarayan” event and for others it brought home memories of celebrating the festival in India. Regardless, all had one thing in common: it was a fun way to spend time with the Indian American community members edged with a bit of a competitive streak while yelling “kaipo che!” when they successfully cut away another flying kite.
The traditional Gujarati festival also had sumptuous food brought in by all and on a beautiful sunny winter day, people picnicked in the park catching up with old friends and making new ones.
The youth chapter of GSSC, the non-profit organization, which seeks to connect Gujaratis in Southern California, organized the event.
