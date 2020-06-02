CERRITOS, Calif. – Ramesh Mahajan, the owner of the erstwhile Standard Sweets in the city of Artesia on Pioneer Blvd., succumbed to a heart attack on June 1 at the La Palma Community Hospital. He was 73.
Mahajan was known in the Indian American community for playing an active role in several organizations. Friends and family recalled his helpful nature in lending a hand to community members on issues pertaining to immigration, health insurance and jobs.
Mahajan came to the U.S. in the early 70s as a college student. After a career start at the Sears Department stores, he struck out to enter the food business, becoming among the earliest to have an Indian fast food shop in the area that was to become the vibrant “Little India.” He also partnered in the opening of the restaurant Rajdoot, which at the time met the need of the community for a banquet hall.
He was actively involved in politics, both community oriented as well as mainstream. He fundraised for elected officials and tried to impress upon them the strength of the Indian American community. He was appointed to county- and city- level offices during the course of his career.
Mahajan is survived by his wife Mohini, daughter Ritu, who is a lawyer, and son Rohit, a doctor. He leaves behind three grandchildren and an extended family of siblings, nephews and nieces. At the time of publication, the family was working out the details of the funeral which will necessarily be small because of Covid-19 restrictions.
