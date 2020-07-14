RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Sania Sanghani and Suki Chandok, who will be freshmen at Tesoro High School here this fall, have created an online tutoring business with both of them as tutors for math, creative writing and Spanish for elementary age students.
They charge a nominal fee of $5 an hour for their tutoring sessions. They use Google meets, Google classrooms, Google docs and various other free tools online to tutor their students, according to an email press release received by India-West.
An initiative that started off with family and friends grew in a matter of weeks, and they already have dozens of students actively participating in the tutoring sessions over various platforms every day.
The Indian American teens created their own website and a short video introducing themselves and their tutoring business as a way to spread the word. Their video has since received over 1000 views on Facebook, said the email.
The teens believe that these are unprecedented times and are aware of the difficulties parents experience as they try to juggle work and keep their young kids productively engaged at home during the summer. They wanted to constructively use their free time over the summer and do something to help raise money for charity, supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and give back to the community.
After much brainstorming, they came up with the idea of an online tutoring business, and already have dozens of students who actively participate in the tutoring sessions over various platforms every single day. Being tech savvy and quick to adopt to the new circumstances, they were quick to put all their distance learning skills that they acquired in the last three months to great use. And because of the small age gap between them and their students, they believe it makes for a better connection, resulting in a better learning experience, they said.
Their website can be found at https://coolsania23.wixsite.com/onlinetutoring. Each dollar online they make from tutoring will be matched by their parents and donated to a charity of their choice, added the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.