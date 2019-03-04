An Indian American woman who recently was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia is hoping for the public’s help as she seeks a cure for the life-threatening disease.
Tania Gill, 29, a native of the Punjab region and current resident of Los Angeles, was diagnosed with AML in early January and has been receiving chemotherapy to get by as she seeks an actual cure.
According to an email provided to India-West concerning Gill’s condition, the only true cure would be to receive a stem cell transplant.
Multiple drives will be held in the Southern California city in which she resides throughout March in hopes of finding a donor, the email said.
Every year more than 20,000 patients with blood cancer in the U.S. will require a stem marrow transplant, but nearly 70 percent will have to rely on finding a perfect stranger as a compatible donor, it said.
Because Gill is of Indian descent, finding a match is more challenging than usual, as those of Indian or Southeast Asian ancestry are among the most underrepresented demographics in the donor registry, the email stressed.
With that in mind, Gill has partnered with nonprofit bone marrow donor center DKMS, found at www.DKMS.org, to hold a virtual drive.
Through the virtual drive (found through the DKMS website here: https://bit.ly/2HaYKY0), anyone in the U.S. can request a swab kit online by visiting dkms.org/register.
Anybody in good health standing between the ages of 18-55 is encouraged to register, the email noted.
The simple swab of a cheek could identify the match to start Gill, a fourth-year medical student at Ohio State University, on her journey to recovery, it said, adding that her father, Dr. Inderbir Gill, is a prominent Los Angeles-based neurosurgeon and professor at the University of Southern California.
More information on how to help, and about Gill, can be found by visiting www.curetania.org.
