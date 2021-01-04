Indian American siblings Monica and Neil Pal, from Southern California, recently teamed up to write a book to educate children on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 ABC Alphabet Book” provides children a letter-by-letter understanding of all-things COVID-19, from “A for Awareness” all the way to “Z for Zoom.”
The Pal siblings weaved together the various aspects of their lives that were related to the virus, according to a press release. The team was able to visualize, in the simplest form, the realities of living in a world wrought with a pandemic.
Since their family owns a Montessori preschool, the Pals witnessed firsthand how children were one of the most vulnerable sections of the population who went through a terror filled confusion during this uncertain phase.
They thought that it is important for everybody, whether kids or adults, to understand what was happening to the world. They felt that writing an ABC book documenting the COVID components which have of late ruled our lives, was the best way to educate children about the Coronavirus.
Among the pages in the book includes “C is for COVID-19,” which explains how that was the official name given to the coronavirus, which started in 2019.
“COVID-19 stands for COronaVIrus Disease 2019. This was a new deadly virus which affected people worldwide,” the book explains.
Another excerpt notes that “Q is for Quarantine.”
“As the virus spread, a quarantine was put into place. A quarantine is when people place themselves in isolation to make sure they are safe. People were to stay at home and conduct all activities from there,” it says.
The COVID-19 ABC Alphabet Book is available for $10 on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.