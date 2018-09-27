In a painfully-intimate op-ed published by The New York Times Sept. 25, Indian American actress and model Padma Lakshmi revealed she was molested by a relative at the age of seven, and raped by a different man at the age of 16.
Lakshmi revealed her painful secret as details emerge about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sordid mistreatment of at least three women during his years at Georgetown Prep and Yale. The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has said that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed after a party at Georgetown Prep, covered her mouth, and tried to have sex with her as his friends watched. Another accuser, Deborah Ramirez, has alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her.
Kavanaugh’s accusers have said he was frequently inebriated during his time there. At Yale, Kavanaugh belonged to a fraternity notorious for its misogyny and objectification of women.
The Senate – which currently has a Republican majority of 51 to 49 – was scheduled to take a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Sept. 26. The nominee and the White House have vociferously denied the accusations; Democrats have called for Kavanaugh to withdraw.
“One in four girls and one in six boys today will be sexually abused before the age of 18. I am speaking now because I want us all to fight so that our daughters never know this fear and shame and our sons know that girls’ bodies do not exist for their pleasure and that abuse has grave consequences,” stated Lakshmi in her op-ed for the Times.
“Those messages should be very clear as we consider whom we appoint to make decisions on the highest court of our land,” she wrote.
Lakshmi said she understood why the victims had kept quiet for so long: she herself had kept quiet about her rape and molestation until this week.
In her essay for the Times, Lakshmi said that when she was seven years old, her stepfather’s relative touched her between her legs and put her hand on his erect private part.
“Shortly after I told my mother and stepfather, they sent me to India for a year to live with my grandparents. The lesson was: If you speak up, you will be cast out,” wrote Lakshmi.
When she was 16 and working at a clothing store in Southern California, Lakshmi started dating a 23-year-old man. “We were intimate to a point, but he knew that I was a virgin and that I was unsure of when I would be ready to have sex.”
“On New Year’s Eve, just a few months after we first started dating, he raped me,” said Lakshmi, writing that she was neither drunk nor wearing provocative clothing. After going to a couple of holiday parties, the two went back to his apartment. While they talked, she feel asleep.
“The next thing I remember is waking up to a very sharp stabbing pain like a knife blade between my legs. He was on top of me. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘It will only hurt for a while.’ ‘Please don’t do this,’ I screamed.
“The pain was excruciating, and as he continued, my tears felt like fear.”
“Afterward, he said: ‘I thought it would hurt less if you were asleep.’ Then he drove me home,” wrote Lakshmi, adding that she told no one, and later feared it was her fault.
“Now, 32 years after my rape, I am stating publicly what happened. I have nothing to gain by talking about this. But we all have a lot to lose if we put a time limit on telling the truth about sexual assault and if we hold on to the codes of silence that for generations have allowed men to hurt women with impunity,” wrote Lakshmi. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2OLC15N)
