Jackson County, Illinois special prosecutor David Robinson Sept. 19 filed a motion to revoke bail for Gaege Bethune, who was earlier this year convicted for the 2014 murder of young Indian American Pravin Varughese.
In a shocking move Sept. 17, on the day Bethune was scheduled to be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in state prison, Jackson County Judge Mark Clarke threw out the jury’s verdict of murder, delivered last June, and ordered a fresh trial, saying instructions to the jury may have been confusing. Bethune was released on bail and remains free until his next trial, for which a date has not yet been set (see earlier story). Robinson told India-West he plans to appeal Clarke’s overturning of Bethune’s conviction on one charge of first degree murder.
In his motion, Robinson stated that Bethune had violated the terms of his bail release by engaging in illegal drug activity. In a recorded conversation, Bethune allegedly told his friend Marty Hammers to get his marijuana out of the car of “Traci,” Bethune’s girlfriend and the mother of his daughter.
There is “probably weed all over the place” of the car, Bethune told Hammers, instructing him to “get rid of it,” and to give the money to Traci, according to the motion.
In another taped conversation, Bethune’s brother asked the defendant for “firewood,” a slang term for several drugs, including crack cocaine, methamphetamines, or marijuana. Bethune told his brother to look in his backpack in a closet, and to “grab a little handful…enough to get you through,” according to the filing. Bethune’s brother asked him if he could sell some to make money, to which the defendant responded: “we’re making money off of me right now.”
The motion lists several instances of Bethune discussing the storing and sale of illegal substances. In one instance, methamphetamines were specifically referred to. Arguments ensued as to whether Bethune’s brother was allowed to sell his “firewood”; the defendant told his brother to “put it back,” according to the audio recording referred to in the bail revocation filing.
“It is clear from these recorded conversations that the defendant, Traci and Hammers were involved in a calculated criminal drug conspiracy to sell drugs out of the defendant’s home,” wrote Robinson in the filing, asking for the revocation of Bethune’s bond, or establishing new conditions, including frequent mandatory drug tests.
Robinson also accused Bethune of juror harassment.
In related news, Lovely Varughese, the mother of the victim, shared a poignant post on Facebook, describing the horror of Bethune’s sentence being overturned. The Varughese family has fought a four-year battle to get justice for Pravin, a former Southern Illinois University student.
“I thought my sleepless nights were over, but no. I never felt this betrayed in my life like how I felt Monday, Sept. 17.”
“I am sad. I am upset, but I am not going to give up. If I give up now, everything we did to get to this level would have no meaning. We have to get this right. We have to make people believe in the legal system,” wrote Varughese.
“We have to make sure the criminals don’t roam our streets freely thinking they can do whatever they want and someone will save them just because of whatever reasons they are entitled to. We will keep our journey public and we will get through this together.”
“We have to get this right not only for Pravin but for many, many souls wandering without getting justice. We have a responsibility to get this right for all of those souls,” wrote Varughese.
