Jackson County, Illinois special prosecutor David Robinson has filed a motion to revoke bail for Gaege Bethune, who was earlier this year convicted for the 2014 murder of Indian American Pravin Varughese. Judge Mark Clarke threw out the jury’s verdict Sept. 17 and ordered a new trial. Lovely Varughese, the mother of the victim, shared a poignant post on Facebook: “I thought my sleepless nights were over, but no. I never felt this betrayed in my life like how I felt Monday, Sept. 17.” (Facebook photo)