Navneeth Murali seen during the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. With the Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled this year due to the coronavirus, SpellPundit, founded by Indian American siblings, crowned Murali as the winner of its online spelling bee May 28. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)