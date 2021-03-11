File photo of a Department of Homeland Security building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Tukwila, Washington, on March 3, 2020. SaveH4EAD last weekend organized a protest march in San Jose, California, on the occasion of International Women’s Day to highlight the plight of Indian immigrant women being forced out of their livelihoods due to delays in processing of their H-4 work authorization. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)