Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and its interim dean Laura Lindenfeld Sept. 9 announced the appointment of Sree Sreenivasan as the first Marshall R. Loeb Visiting Professor of Digital Innovation and Audience Engagement.
At the SBU School of Journalism, Sreenivasan, a former Columbia Journalism School professor for 20 years, will engage students and faculty in the practice and power of journalism by harnessing digital innovations and research to enhance news content, delivery and audience engagement.
“I’m honored to be a visiting professor at the Stony Brook School of Journalism and work with the students, faculty and staff,” said the Indian American academic in a statement. “The fact that the professorship is named for the legendary Marshall Loeb, whom I admired and had the opportunity to work with, is a special honor. I am grateful to Michael and Margaret Loeb for honoring their father’s legacy in this way.”
He joined the Journalism School on Sept. 1, the university said in a news release.
“On behalf of the Journalism faculty and staff, I could not be more delighted to have such a consummate professional join us as we reshape the school’s curriculum to match a more demanding time for journalism and the students who will be part of its future,” said Lindenfeld. “Sree’s experience, creative approach and dedication to integrating high-quality journalism to the digital space is vital in today’s news ecosystem. He will honor the legacy of Marshall R. Loeb in the way that his son and daughter intended upon funding this professorship.”
Sreenivasan is a pioneering digital-media educator, who has worked in the media, higher education, nonprofit and government sectors. In addition to his new visiting role at Stony Brook, he will continue his social and digital consulting work.
He worked at Columbia Journalism School for two decades as a professor and was, at various times, head of the digital media department and Dean of Student Affairs, supervising admissions, student life and career services. He was then the chief digital officer of Columbia University, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the City of New York, according to his bio.
Sreenivasan was a fixture on local TV news as a freelance tech reporter, for the NYC affiliates of ABC, NBC, CBS, successively, and has contributed more than 40 articles to the New York Times, the latest a 2017 guide to social media.
He lives in Manhattan with his wife, Roopa Unnikrishnan, a corporate strategist, author and Rhodes Scholar, and their teenage twins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.