Ashrita Furman, a 63-year-old Guinness world record champion and his team of friends, recently set a new record when they created the world’s largest tennis ball logo within seven days.
Furman, a health food store manager in New York, set this record in honor of his guru and late Indian spiritual leader Sri Chinmoy’s 87th birth anniversary.
The 53.42 square meter ball logo, with a width of 10.08 meters and a height of 5.30 meters, consists of 12,393 tennis balls in the colors white, blue, green, orange and red.
The ball composition shows the logo of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, the world’s longest relay run for peace. Since its inception in 1987, the Peace Run has traversed 146 nations and touched the lives of millions of people along a route of over 600,000 km, said a press release.
“This tennis ball logo expresses our sincere wish for world peace and is our modest offering of joy to the world,” said Furman. “With thousands of tennis balls, we want to honor the memory of Sri Chinmoy, who was the founder of the Peace Run and an avid tennis player. After the record we will give the tennis balls to people in the neighborhood.”
The tennis balls, which were fixed on boards, were carried to Sri Chinmoy’s birth anniversary function, where over 900 guests from all over the world had assembled.
Furman has broken more than 700 Guinness World Records since 1979. He achieved his first entry into the Guinness Book by completing 27,000 jumping jacks, added the press release. Other Guinness World Records set by Furman include balancing a pool cue on finger for the longest continuous distance (7 miles 220 feet) in front of the pyramids in Egypt, racing against a Yak in Mongolia to set the one-mile sack-racing record, and underwater pogo stick jumping for 3 hours 40 minutes in the Amazon River in Peru.
As a teenager, Furman became inspired by Sri Chinmoy’s philosophy of self-transcendence. Sri Chinmoy, according to the press release, also set many world records, such as composing 22,000 songs, and writing 1,301 poems in 24 hours, among others.
Furman attributed his success at breaking records to meditation, which he learnt from Sri Chinmoy and has been practicing daily for over 40 years. Meditation, he said, helps him keep his childlike spirit and the mental and physical power which is needed to continuously set new world records.
