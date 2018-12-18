U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announced Dec. 18 that Rohini Kosoglu will serve as her next chief of staff.
Kosoglu, who previously served as Harris' deputy chief of staff, will take over for Nathan Barankin.
“I am proud to continue to work alongside Senator Harris as we fight to protect health care and civil rights, and economic opportunity for working families.” said Kosoglu. “It is an honor to do this work on behalf of Californians and all Americans,” the Sri Lankan American added.
In addition to her time on Harris' staff, Kosoglu has worked in the U.S. Senate for more than a decade, advancing legislation and enacting policy in particular around healthcare and families.
“Rohini has been an invaluable leader on our team as we’ve fought for our shared values and the best of who we are as a country during these first two years,” said Harris in a statement.
“Californians, and all Americans, are looking to their leaders in Washington, D.C., to protect our families and communities, and I’m proud to continue that fight with Rohini," the Indian American senator added. "I also want to thank Nathan for his service, he is a trusted advisor who has been essential to building a team here in Washington that continues to fight for the interests of Californians.”
Prior to joining Harris’ office, Kosoglu served as policy director and senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and an aide to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and The George Washington University.
