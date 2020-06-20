The Sri Meenakshi Temple in Pearland, Texas, and Sewa worked together June 13 to conduct free food distribution for the approximately 200 recipients who received the food parcels while sitting in their cars from Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan and Texas state Representative Ed Thompson.
The event was a contactless safe distribution that met all the requirements of the CDC.
The distribution featured, per family, a bag consisting of one can of milk; 18 pounds of produce; four loafs of bread; a bag of provisions including rice, 80 tortillas, liter oil, flour, beans, sugar, salt and oatmeal cereal; two boxes of Raisin Bran cereal; one box of biscuits/cookies; four bags of pasta and marinara sauce, and two face masks.
The guests were then honored at the Goddess Meenakshi sanctum, according to a press release.
