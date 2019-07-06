NORWALK, Calif. – Param Pujya Acharya Shri Mridul Krishna Goswamiji, respectfully called Guruji, conducted the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Saptah at the Sanatan Dharma Temple June 23-29, with a grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession welcoming Guruji.
The event, organized by Shri Banke Bihari Seva Mandal, began with the lighting of the lamp and ‘Aarti’, and the sponsoring families receiving blessings on stage, followed by an introductory speech by Deepak Hira. This program, he noted, “is the 23rd year in a row that ‘Katha Saptah’ has successfully been heard by full auditorium.”
To hear a Katha, Guruji builds an atmosphere of joy and devotion. He sang ‘Gajanan raakho laaj hamari’, ‘Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh’, ‘Gobind Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari’, besides the melodious ‘Banke Bihari teri aarti gaoon’. People rose to dance and rejoice as the reverent musical was supported by Babubhai Gorajia on the vocals, Gopesh on drums, Yunus on violin and Sandeep Kumar managing the sound system.
Guruji said that the rekindled energy of the devotees here made him feel equally enthusiastic, as if it was his first time here. It has been his 41st year of discourses.
In his teachings on the first day, Guruji highlighted the role of the seeker. Knowledge dawned on Arjun, only when he craved for clarity from Lord Krishna, Guruji explained. One has to surrender to God, and the way to do it is by praying, keeping aside obstacles to ‘Bhakti’, keep ego aside, have determined faith that God will take care of us even in bad times. A true devotee will not go for trivial pleasures. Listening to Bhagwat Katha strengthens our body mind and spirit, Guruji explained to the devotees. ‘Punaratma’ is not referred to a person who does only charities and pilgrims. It is for the one who grasps the Katha, he added.
Children and women came dressed as ‘Ganesha’, ‘Riddhi’, ‘Siddhi’, ’Vishnu, and ‘Brahman’ to the event. Programs during the week included ‘Jhanki’ performances on ‘Shiv Jhanki’, ‘Baman Avatar’, ‘Krishna Janam/ Nand Utsav’, ‘Govardhan Puja’, Rukmani Mangal/Holi’, and ‘Sudhama Charitra Jhanki’.
Hira told India-West that he “visited Guruji’s Aashram in March 2018. There are extended new projects each time like health camps, ‘Anaaj sewa’, and three wheelers donated to poor people. The ‘Goshalas’ for the care of cows has opened in Jaipur as well. I have heard Guruji more than 50 times, and each time it is a deeper understanding.”
Riyaz Khan adds from Los Angeles: The Shrimad Bhagvad Katha was also held at Kadva Patidar 42 Gam Samaj in Norco, Calif., June 9-14, during which Guruji spoke on the teachings of Lord Krishna and also spread the message of spiritual awakening, oneness and equality.
Guruji’s speech was based on: “Why are we blessed with a human life and a human body.”
Nearly 200 devotees attended the six-day event in Norco, which was sponsored by Anil Kamboj, Raj Sharma and Gulshan Sharma, and organized by volunteers of Banke Bihari Pariwar.
